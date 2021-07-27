EAU CLAIRE — One block of a downtown Eau Claire street will be closed Friday for equipment work on a building.

The 200 block of Gray Street will be closed during much of Friday, but is expected to reopen by 4 p.m., according to a notice from the city.

That block is located between South Barstow Street and Graham Avenue, along the side of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Eau Claire.

The temporary road closure is due to equipment work on the two-story building at 420 S. Barstow St., which has shops on its ground floor and apartments above them.