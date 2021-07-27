Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — One block of a downtown Eau Claire street will be closed Friday for equipment work on a building.
The 200 block of Gray Street will be closed during much of Friday, but is expected to reopen by 4 p.m., according to a notice from the city.
That block is located between South Barstow Street and Graham Avenue, along the side of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Eau Claire.
The temporary road closure is due to equipment work on the two-story building at 420 S. Barstow St., which has shops on its ground floor and apartments above them.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.