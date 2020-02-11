Several events likely will have to be moved or rescheduled after a fire Monday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to The Metro event center in downtown Eau Claire.
Smoke was coming from the two-story building at 201 E. Lake St. when firefighters were called to the business at 10:06 p.m., according to Joe Kelly, battalion chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department. The fire was largely contained by around midnight, although firefighters remained on site throughout the night.
As a precaution, 53 people were evacuated from the Sojourner House homeless shelter, which is separated from The Metro by a narrow alley.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of The Metro, but smoke and water damage occurred throughout the building on the corner of Lake Street and Graham Avenue, Kelly reported.
Gale Haas, who co-owns The Metro with his son Benny Haas, said Tuesday morning that the source of the fire had not yet been determined and that a window on Graham Avenue apparently blew out as a result of the heat.
A potential customer had taken a tour of the building around 6 p.m. Monday, but it had been unoccupied for several hours before someone reported seeing smoke pouring from the structure, Gale Haas said.
Business has improved steadily since the Haases bought the building, previously occupied by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, in 2017.
“It was really starting to take off,” Gale Haas said, adding that the venue had a number of wedding receptions and bands booked throughout the spring and summer.
“Hopefully, we can get things up and running before that,” he said.
However, three events scheduled at the venue this weekend and other events planned in the next few weeks likely will have to be moved, he acknowledged.
Thankfully, Haas said, no one was injured and the building is insured.
The evacuation order for Sojourner House came shortly after 10 p.m. when the majority of guests were in bed sleeping, said Brianne Berres, Sojourner House director.
Those guests were divided between the nearby Beacon House, a homeless shelter for families, and the Eau Claire Overnight Warming Center established this winter to accommodate Sojourner’s overflow population on cold nights in the basement of a former Mennonite church owned by Christ Church Cathedral.
“The warming center was a huge blessing to have as an option,” Berres said, noting that Sojourner was filled to capacity Monday night and two guests were staying at the warming center.
The evacuation went surprisingly smoothly, she said, considering it involved rousing dozens of sleeping people and moving them around on a night with temperatures dipping into the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
“Fire Department personnel and police did a really good job helping to get everybody where they needed to go,” Berres said.
Guests were permitted to sleep in later than usual Tuesday morning after the disruption.
Since the late 1980s, the building housing The Metro also has been home to the Mandarin Club, a previous nightclub called The Metro, Abbie’s International Cuisine and Malibu Club and Cocktail Lounge.
Mohan Ugandhariah, a co-owner of Abbie’s International Cuisine and the Malibu Club, pleaded no contest to arson after admitting to police he set his businesses on fire in August 2003.
The building was repaired after the fire and reopened in June 2004 as the Boys & Girls Club.