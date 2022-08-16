081722_cv_Evers

Gov. Tony Evers, left, spoke with Shawn Snedden, Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company’s plant manager, during a tour of the facility in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. Evers announced a $10 million program to help people treat or replace aging wells across the state.

 Staff photo by Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gov. Tony Evers announced a $10 million program Tuesday to assist in treating or replacing wells across the state.

“Every Wisconsinite should be able to trust the water coming out of their taps,” Evers said in announcing the funding, which will come from federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.

