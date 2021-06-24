MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday his appointment of Emily Hynek to serve as Jackson County district attorney.
Hynek will fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Daniel Diehn. Hynek will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
Hynek, who has been the assistant district attorney in Jackson County since 2018 and was previously an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County for six years, prosecutes cases involving sensitive crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as controlled substances and financial crimes. She is also the treatment court prosecutor and previously worked with the drug court in La Crosse County.
"Emily Hynek is a great fit for the job," Evers said in a statement. "She is a skilled prosecutor who has great experience working in western Wisconsin. She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Jackson County. With both her dedication and empathy, I am confident she will be an excellent district attorney."
Hynek, a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and the University of Wisconsin Law School, said she looks forward to continuing to build relationships across the county and working with community stakeholders to achieve common goals for the justice system.
Diehn said in a statement that Hynek is "a hard-working, dedicated prosecutor with a sharp legal mind" and an experienced prosecutor who has demonstrated a thoughtful, fair, but firm approach to her cases.