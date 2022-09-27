EAU CLAIRE — As Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels continues to press Gov. Tony Evers on crime issues and demanded a halt to all paroles in the state, Evers defended his record during a stop in Eau Claire on Monday.

In a prominent Chippewa Valley court case, John Stender was sentenced in Chippewa County Court in September 2021 to serve three years in prison for his role in the crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in a November 2018 crash. Stender was a passenger in the vehicle, and was convicted of harboring or aiding a felon. However, Stender was released on extended supervision last month, according to Department of Corrections records, having served just 11 months of the three-year prison term. Evers said he was aware of the case, but added he had nothing to do with the early release.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com