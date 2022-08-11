EAU CLAIRE — With Tuesday's primary in the rear view mirror, Democratic candidates running for state offices turned their attention Thursday to winning seats in the November election.
Gov. Tony Evers stopped at the Laborers' Local Union Hall in Eau Claire, and he was joined by Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Gov. candidate Sara Rodriguez and U.S. House Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff. Area legislators Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, also spoke at the rally.
"This is the right time, this is the right place," Smith said of kicking off the march toward the general election.
If Evers loses his seat, or Republicans in the Legislature obtain a super-majority where they can override any veto, "this state of Wisconsin will not be the same one it is now; you won't recognize it," Smith said.
About 300 supporters attended the rally, cheering for remarks from each of the candidates about their support for abortion access, increased gun safety legislation, and their defense that the 2020 election was decided fairly and accurately.
Evers touted the lowest unemployment rate in the state's history and more people working now than ever as reasons he deserves a second term. He pointed out that he has now vetoed 128 bills. He defended the 2020 election results, and he took jabs at his Republican opponent, Tim Michels, for questioning the results.
"My opponent is still trying to figure out the last election," Evers said.
If elected, Michels has vowed to eliminate the non-partisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was created under Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
"Tim Michels is ready to blow up the system," Evers said.
Evers also expressed concern that Michels supports the state's 1849 law that bans all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest.
"He wants to require those women to take that baby to term, and that is wrong," Evers said to a loud ovation.
Michels' office sent a press release, saying "Evers' dismal record" is similar to "career politician Joe Biden's own failures."
"They're two peas in a pod. Both career politicians, in way over their head, failing the country and the state of Wisconsin." Michels said.
Republican National committee spokesperson Rachel Reisner added: “From proposed tax hikes, cuts to school choice, and soft-on-crime polices, Wisconsinites aren’t interested in Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez’s malarkey.”
Brad Pfaff, a state senator from La Crosse, won a four-way race for the Democratic nomination for the Third Congressional seat, currently held by the retiring Ron Kind. Pfaff will face Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020. Republicans nationwide have focused on this seat as one that the party could flip from Democratic control, in hopes of winning a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pfaff didn't pull any punches in talking about his opponent, reminding the crowd that Van Orden attended the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"I believe he is a threat to our democracy," Pfaff said of Van Orden. "That shameful, awful, deadly day, he was in a restricted area."
Pfaff contends that Van Orden was wearing an earpiece at the Capitol complex. Van Orden was not seen inside the Capitol itself.
"Who was he communicating with? We have to ask him that," Pfaff said.
Pfaff opened his remarks by thanking Rebecca Cooke, who was in the room; Cooke is one of the candidates he defeated to win the party's nomination Tuesday.
"We're going to hold this seat," Pfaff vowed. "And when we do, we will look back at the primary this past Tuesday, and the quality of the candidates, and the work we put in."
AG Kaul touted his success in making sure every sexual assault kit is sent to state crime labs for testing. He said his office has held polluters accountable, and they have successfully sued pharmaceutical companies. If re-elected, Kaul said he will keep working on gun safety legislation and ensuring abortion access.
"We have delivered for Wisconsinites, on issue after issue," Kaul said.
Kaul and several others also called on Assembly Majority Leader Robin Vos to end the state's investigation into the 2020 election results. Vos hired former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman to lead the investigation, and the state has now spent $1 million on the study, which has not found any evidence of widespread fraud.
"It is time for the Michael Gableman investigation to get shut down," Kaul said to a loud applause.
In remarks after the rally, Kaul didn't want to discuss if his office would begin an investigation into Wisconsin residents involved in a "fake elector scheme," who signed fake documents and sent them to Washington, claiming they were the rightful electors for the state. Kaul has previously said he will let the federal Department of Justice handle those investigations.
"We're certainly aware of what is going on, with the Jan. 6 (hearings)," Kaul said. "I'm glad they are investigating it, and I think they should investigate it and prosecute those involved."
However, Kaul added: "You don't want to have parallel investigations."
Evers was energized by the crowd, but he said the key to winning in November is knocking on doors and reaching undecided, independent voters.
"At the end of the day, we have to get that independent vote," Evers said.
U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was not traveling with Evers on Thursday, as he was on the campaign trail elsewhere in the state.