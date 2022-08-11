081222_dr_Evers_2a

Gov. Tony Evers spoke with fellow Democrats from left, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff, State Sen. Jeff Smith, State Rep. Jodi Emerson and Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, as they campaigned in Eau Claire on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — With Tuesday's primary in the rear view mirror, Democratic candidates running for state offices turned their attention Thursday to winning seats in the November election. 

Gov. Tony Evers stopped at the Laborers' Local Union Hall in Eau Claire, and he was joined by Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Gov. candidate Sara Rodriguez and U.S. House Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff. Area legislators Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, also spoke at the rally.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com