Gov. Tony Evers filled a pothole Thursday in Altoona as part of his statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour, helping repair potholes and discussing his investments and efforts to improve local roads and highways.
ALTOONA — Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see legislation that protects gay marriage and interracial marriage, with fears those right could be upended by the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, the U.S. House approved the Respect for Marriage Act on a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in passing the measure to protect gay and interracial marriage in federal law. It is unclear if and when it would be taken up in the U.S. Senate.
However, just four of Wisconsin’s eight U.S. House members supported the bill. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, joined with three other Republicans from Wisconsin voting against the measure, while U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, sided with two other Democrats and Republican Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, in voting for it.
Evers noted that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the rights to abortion access, has many people fearful the court could target gay marriage next.
“I would hope we can do that (protections), pronto,” Evers said during a stop in Altoona on Thursday. “It would please me greatly, if we can do something to protect it.”
President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign the federal measure if it comes to his desk.
Supporters for the bill have pushed for the measure, particularly after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said over the weekend that the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell vs. Hodges decision upholding gay marriage was “clearly wrong.”
A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of U.S. adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law. The poll showed majority support among both Democrats (83%) and Republicans (55%).
Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which put into federal law the definition of marriage as a heterosexual union between a man and woman. That 1996 law was largely overshadowed by subsequent court rulings, including Obergefell vs. Hodges in 2015, legalizing gay marriage nationwide.
Safe and secure elections
Evers also was asked about the news that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has recently spoken to former President Donald Trump, with Trump asking Vos to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
“Donald Trump will never give up, so we should be prepared for that,” Evers said. “Our elections were safe and secure. It’s a slap in the face of the local people, who do all the work. It is our friends and neighbors, and it is outrageous.”
Evers was asked about a comment made by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who said there were “shenanigans” in the state’s 2020 election. Kleefisch is seeking the Republican nomination for governor on Aug. 9; if she wins, she will face Evers in the November general election.
“She said there were shenanigans in our system, and there were no shenanigans; that is all B.S.,” Evers said. “It is her and her colleagues who are causing this. The shenanigans are in her mind.”
Fixing potholes
Evers stopped in Altoona, donned a yellow jacket, and began filling potholes along Division Street. He said he’s done this type of road tour perhaps 20 times in the state.
“All I know is there are plenty (of potholes) around Wisconsin, if I wanted this as a fulltime job, I could,” Evers said.
When asked if he likes to fill potholes because no one gets upset about that, Evers jokingly responded: “Not only that, but potholes don’t talk back.”
Since 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Evers’ Administration has improved more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads, including more than 1,700 miles of locally owned roads across the state. The Administration has also improved nearly 1,500 bridges, his office reports.
“We prioritze fixing the roads,” he said. “We are on the right track.”