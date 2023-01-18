EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire on Wednesday to hear from area residents about the issues that matter most to them, as he continues to work on compiling the next state budget.
“It’s great to be here in Eau Claire once again as we continue our listening tour,” Evers told the crowd. “This listening session is exactly what it says — hearing from you and working together on how we solve problems.”
Evers said he will be introducing his proposed biennial budget in February. After the Democratic governor’s proposal is released, the Republican-controlled state Legislature will then draft its version of the 2023-25 state budget. To be approved within the first half of this year, the new budget would start on July 1.
The governor noted the expansion of broadband internet and upgrades to highways and bridges in his first term as governor, and he said that came directly from feedback at prior listening sessions.
“Unemployment is at an all-time low. We are at a pinnacle of the number of people working in Wisconsin, and we have a good fund balance,” he said. “But we also know people are facing issues around inflation. We can be fiscally responsible and have good health care and roads and funding for schools.”
The crowd at Wednesday’s session broke into several small groups, with Evers stopping and listening in on each group. Topics ranged from education to health care.
In remarks to the media before going into the small groups, Evers said he has received good feedback at all the listening sessions.
“I’ve hard a lot of talk about child care that we haven’t heard before,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez joined Evers at the listening session and also sat in on the small groups.
“We both enjoy doing these,” Evers said. “It gets us out of the bubble of Madison.”
He said the next budget would include requests for more money for mental health programs and broadband.
“We need to invest more in our public schools, and we’ll have that in our budget,” Evers said.
About 75 people attended the session. UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt was pleased with the turnout. He was happy the university was chosen to host the event.
“UW-Eau Claire views itself as one of its roles is to host an important conversation like this one tonight,” Schmidt said.
Bill Wolf, a UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy professor, attended the hearing because he wanted to hear more about plans to construct the new science building on campus.
“I’m glad to see the governor coming to town and listening to people,” Wolf said.
From the state’s 2023-25 state budget, the university is seeking the final piece of funding — $235.5 million — for its planned $344.5 million Science and Health Sciences building.
Kenia Link, 23, of Eau Claire didn’t have a particular issue in mind when she attended the session with her friends.
“We’re trying to get a good idea of what Gov. Evers has on his budget this year,” Link said. “We’re just hoping to see some change in Wisconsin this year.”