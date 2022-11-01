110222_dr_Evers_1a

UW-Eau Claire freshman and first-time voter Bella Breault was photographed Tuesday with Gov. Tony Evers, by her friend Violet Fencl, at The Cabin at UW-Eau Claire. Evers stopped in the city to make his final pitch before Election Day next Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers was pleased to see that roughly three-fourths of attendees at his rally Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire raised their hands, showing they had already voted ahead of Tuesday's general election.

Evers told the 100 people in attendance their work was not over just because they had already voted. He urged the crowd to approach others and encourage them to vote, and drive them to the polls if needed.

