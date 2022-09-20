092122_cv_Evers

Gov. Tony Evers spoke Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls fire station. Evers announced he has approved $31 million in grants to EMS agencies across the state, including more than $90,000 for Chippewa Falls.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, where he met with EMS/firefighters at the Chippewa Falls fire station, and shared news that the department will receive more than $90,000 in federal dollars.

“No one should be calling for an ambulance and wondering if help will come,” Evers said.

