EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt showed Gov. Tony Evers the site of the university's planned Science and Health Science Building on Thursday, saying the new building is more than just brick and mortar.
"It's the power of the partnerships and the power of possibility," Schmidt said. "It's really about the possibility of what it can become."
In his proposed budget, Gov. Evers has included $231.3 million to construct the new science building on the site of two old dormitories, which have already been torn down.
Schmidt said the site is prepared and ready to go. If the funding is signed into law, he anticipates bids will be done this fall, construction would begin in spring 2024, with moving into the building in spring 2026. It would be fully open and operational for classes in fall 2026.
The five-story building would have the different science fields mixed on all floors, and would feature a greenhouse on the top floor.
Evers praised the project and urged the legislation to gain approval. The funding request has to go through the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate before making its way to Evers' desk for final approval.
"It's certainly going to bolster the workforce, and jobs for the future," Evers said.
Among the partners who plan to share space in the building is the Mayo Clinic Health System. Evers met with several UW-Eau Claire bio-medical students who have worked with Mayo Clinic on projects with the university.
"There is a great cohesion with that partnership," Evers said.
He added: "It's a reflection of the good work the university does."
Evers said the work that can be done in this building will benefit the whole region.
"There is a real struggle with rural health care," he said.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also contributing to the new facility with the donation of a high-performance computer array.
Schmidt was thrilled to have the governor on campus to see the plans.
"This is going to be one of the best days in the 107 years of this campus' existence," Schmidt said.
In a budget request, UW-Eau Claire also asked the state to assist in tearing down several aging buildings at a cost of more than $3 million. Evers declined to answer a question Thursday about that budget request.
The current science building, Phillips Hall, was constructed in 1963 with an addition in 1968, and is considered to be at the end of its useful lifespan. Officials told Evers that rain this week leaked from the fifth floor to the third floor. Phillips Hall is slated to be razed after the new facility is constructed.