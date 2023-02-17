OSSEO — Osseo-Fairchild sophomore Myrisa Pettis was finishing work on a wood cabinet Friday in a new technical center that opened last fall in the Osseo-Fairchild School District, when she was pleasantly interrupted by Gov. Tony Evers. They talked about the course and the opportunities it offered her.

"My dad does woodworking as a side job, and I thought it was cool," Pettis said of why she signed up. "It is a very good opportunity; it's very nice in here. I feel it is an honor to have this at our school."

