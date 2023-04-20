4F4A5918.jpg

Gov. Tony Evers toured the Breezy Haven Farm on Thursday, located in the town of Grant in Dunn County. The farm is on the Chippewa County border and has a Bloomer address. Evers stopped at the farm to tout watershed protection programs in the state.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

BLOOMER — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at a Bloomer area farm Thursday to talk watershed protection and the need to fund conservation measures in the state budget.

Evers visited the Breezy Haven Farm, located in the town of Grant in Dunn County, along the border with Chippewa County. Evers said it was great to meet with farmers who are heavily involved in watershed protection projects.