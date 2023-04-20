Gov. Tony Evers toured the Breezy Haven Farm on Thursday, located in the town of Grant in Dunn County. The farm is on the Chippewa County border and has a Bloomer address. Evers stopped at the farm to tout watershed protection programs in the state.
BLOOMER — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at a Bloomer area farm Thursday to talk watershed protection and the need to fund conservation measures in the state budget.
Evers visited the Breezy Haven Farm, located in the town of Grant in Dunn County, along the border with Chippewa County. Evers said it was great to meet with farmers who are heavily involved in watershed protection projects.
“They are doing some great work,” Evers said after a tour of the farm. “These farmer-led conservation groups are amazing. They are making a difference in keeping our water clean.”
Evers said these groups need continued state funding.
“We need to invest, and we have invested,” Evers said. “We have to continue providing resources to it.”
The visit was part of Earth Week celebrations.
“The governor’s budget proposes a more than $106 million investment to confront PFAS across the state, $500,000 to support the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program, and $4.8 million to continue the Commercial Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Program, as well as the cover crop insurance program, among other critical investments,” a press release from his office states.
Aaron Dietsche operates the sixth-generation farm, where he milks 130 cows. They have nearly 1,400 acres, including 985 tillable acres where they grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Last June, they hosted the Dunn County Dairy Breakfast. Dietsche was excited to have the governor see his operation.
“I think it’s important for people to connect with where their food comes from,” Dietsche said.
Dietsche heads the Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, a watershed council. The Red Cedar River runs about two miles west of his farm.
“Our goal is not only to reduce erosion and runoff, we’re trying to maintain the water quality,” Dietsche said.
Tina Barone, a facilitator in the Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division, said the Red Cedar Conservation Farmers recently won a $150,000 grant, spread out over two years, to perform research on cover crops, and how it affects nitrogen use efficiency. The group also received an annual grant for $24,000 for farmer incentives to plant cover crops, Barone said.
In the tour of the farm, Dietsche showed off his new milking parlor and calf barn that was constructed in 2020. He said it made it significantly quicker to milk his cows twice a day.