EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers denounced a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on Friday that will bar the use of voter drop boxes for the fall election.
"It's a real disappointment," Evers said while stopping in Eau Claire on Friday. "Any time you make it harder to vote, you are taking a chink out of democracy. Any time you make it more difficult for people to vote, that is a step backward."
The Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a defeat to Democrats who said the decision would make it harder to vote. Twenty-nine other states allow for absentee ballot drop boxes, according to the U.S. Vote Foundation.
The court’s 4-3 ruling has critical implications in the 2024 presidential race, in which Wisconsin will again be among a handful of battleground states. President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes, four years after Trump narrowly won the state by a similar margin.
The popularity of absentee voting exploded during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 40% of all voters casting mail ballots, a record high. At least 500 drop boxes were set up in more than 430 communities for the election that year, including more than a dozen each in Madison and Milwaukee — the state’s two most heavily Democratic cities.
After Trump lost the state, he and Republicans alleged that drop boxes facilitated cheating, even though they offered no evidence. Democrats, election officials and some Republicans argued the boxes are secure.
The America First Policy Institute sent out a press release Friday, saying the court's ruling protected the chain of custody and makes it "easy to vote but hard to cheat."
The court banned unsecured, unmonitored drop boxes from being placed in neighborhoods and allowed them to only be present outside election centers," said Kenneth Blackwell, AFPI chairman. "This is a great win for the voters of Wisconsin. Fifty-nine percent of Americans—from both parties—have little confidence in the current election process. This ruling can help begin to repair that."
Evers doesn't have a challenger for the Democratic nomination for governor. In November he will face the winner of the Aug. 9 Republican primary, featuring former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels and State Rep. Tim Ramthun. Another Republican, Kevin Nicholson, dropped out of the race July 5.
During the visit, Evers also talked about his concerns after hearing that the person accused of shooting at a crowd at an Independence Day parade in Illinois was considering coming to Madison to perform another mass shooting.
"It was a horrific thing; what a horrible way to destory a holiday weekend, and destroy lives there," Evers said.
Evers noted he has called a special session in the past to look at gun safety legislation, but the Republican-controlled Legislature didn't take up any measures.
"Historically, 70% to 80%, even hunters and gun owners, believe some sort of universal background check or red flag law is needed," Evers said. "We'll continue to work on it. It's important we have the pieces in place for anyone who buys a gun. We need to have some processes in place."
Touting value of a training center
Evers toured the Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVAC Local 434 Training Facility, which is located in the former Little Red school along Highway 37. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry toured the building in early June.
Evers spoke a class of students, asking them about why they decided to enroll in an apprenticeship program.
"They are good, family-supporting jobs, and they are fulfilling," he said.
Evers talked about a recent ad he saw that encouraged youths to learn a trade.
"Instead of students signing up to play football or basketball, they are signing up for an apprenticeship," Evers said. "We absolutely have to have young people get involved in the trades."
Evers was impressed with the plans the union has for the building.
"They are doing a great job of remodeling an old elementary school," Evers said.
The 434 training facility was established after the union purchased Little Red school 2 1/2 years ago. The library has been converted into a large conference room, and classrooms are now being used to train people to work as plumbers and steamfitters. They also have a computer lab for online courses.
Russell Boos with the 434 union told Evers they have 200 students signed up for programs at the building.
"We are having a record year in apprentices," Boos said. "(The building) is set up perfect for training, so it was a good buy for us."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.