EAU CLAIRE — Sarah Beer, 27, said she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was five years old. At times in her life, she has taken four shots of insulin daily, and she tests her blood-sugar level five to ten times a day.
"If I didn't have insurance, it would cost me more than $1,600 each month," Beer said.
Insulin alone would cost $300 monthly. Beer said it has been frustrating watching a national discussion on capping insulin co-pay costs.
"Diabetes doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, if you're rich or poor. Insulin isn't a choice," Beer said.
Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire on Tuesday, touting a variety of tax credits, reducing gasoline costs, and medical cost changes, including capping the co-pay for insulin at $35 a month.
"It's something other states have done," Evers said of the proposed insulin co-pay cap.
Evers' plan features using about $1.2 billion in surplus state revenue — $600 million each of the next two years — on his proposals. The governor’s announcement comes in anticipation of new revenue projections set to be released by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in the coming days, which are expected to far exceed estimates from the beginning of the year, showing the state will end the fiscal year with more than $5 billion in state coffers, according to a statement from his office. This year, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau projected the state would end the biennium with a $3.8 billion revenue surplus, nearly $2.9 billion more than was expected in June 2021.
"We believe this is reasonable and leaves us with a balance where we thought we'd be," Evers said during his stop at the Eau Claire County Courthouse. "We believe we can do this with some Republican help."
He added: "We're hoping to provoke some thinking on their part."
However, the Republican National Committee released a statement Tuesday afternoon, questioning the motives of Evers' plan.
"Election-year tax cuts won’t distract Wisconsinites from the fact that Tony Evers spent the majority of his time in office attempting to raise their taxes or costing them locally by ignoring rioters who caused millions in damage in Kenosha," wrote RNC spokesperson Rachel Reisner.
Evers said it is hope to give some of the surplus back in the form of tax cuts.
"It talks about the strength of our state," Evers said of the potential $5 billion surplus. "Our state is in good financial position."
The plan he outlined Tuesday includes using $53 million on homestead tax credits for seniors on fixed incomes, which hasn't been updated since 1995, and $30 million for veterans tax credits. He also wants to create a caregiver tax credit, as well as expand the child and dependent care credit to help with the costs of caregiving and childcare.
Another proposal would be to eliminate the "minimum mark-up" on gasoline sales, which would drop the cost of gas by about 30 cents per gallon, he said.
Similar proposals have been discussed in the past, but Evers said he's hopeful there will be more interest now.
"The amount we have sitting around (in surplus) is bigger; it's a lot," he said.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, attended the event and praised the governor's proposals.
"You hit everything in this plan, that I'm hearing (from constituents) on a daily basis," Emerson told Evers.
Eau Claire County Supervisor Stella Pagonis of Altoona echoed Emerson's comments, saying the tax credits and medical savings targets a variety of people.
"I appreciate all the different populations you are addressing," Pagonis said.
A new Marquette University poll shows Evers has a two-point lead over Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, within the margin of error of the poll. Evers was asked at the conclusion of the meeting about reports that he had asked President Joe Biden not to come to Wisconsin to campaign for him. Evers rejected those reports, saying that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are welcome to visit the state.
"I have no idea who asked the president not to come," Evers said. "I don't know if that actually happened."
This stop marked Evers' third trip to the Chippewa Valley in the past 12 days.