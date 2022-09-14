091622_dr_Cramer_4a

Eau Claire County Undersheriff Cory Schalinske spoke to the media about the death of longtime sheriff Ron Cramer in front of a flower-draped squad car on Wednesday. Schalinske is set to fill out the remainder of Cramer's term, which will expire in January. The community has expressed support to the law enforcement agency in the wake of Cramer's unexpected death.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Cory Schalinske was a kid when he won a "sheriff for a day" competition. He got to meet Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, and Cramer immediately became a mentor.

Schalinske, who joined the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department 10 years ago, and was promoted to undersheriff a year ago, will now serve as sheriff in the wake of Cramer's unexpected death Tuesday. Schalinske struggled to choose his words Wednesday as he addressed area media about the loss of Cramer.

