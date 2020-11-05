Demolition of the vacant Kmart, 2424 E. Clairemont Ave., began this week to clear the land for a new grocery store. Iowa-based Hy-Vee filed plans to build a 95,000-square-foot supermarket on the site that had been home to Kmart until the discount retailer closed the location in February 2015. Grant money from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s Idle Sites program is paying a portion of the demolition and site remediation costs to make the land shovel-ready for a new building.