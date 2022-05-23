ALTOONA — Former financial adviser Michael F. Shillin, who had once ran a wealth management office in Altoona, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in federal court.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and bank fraud, according to minutes of Monday’s plea hearing.
Judge James D. Peterson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin scheduled Shillin’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 25.
The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for bank fraud is 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
According to the indictment, Shillin lied to clients at Shillin Wealth Management about their investments to keep them artificially happy so they’d invest more money. This included telling clients he’d bought them shares in a company that is not actually publicly traded, convincing clients to buy insurance policies by misrepresenting their costs and benefits, and making fraudulent documents indicating clients would get big tax breaks.
Shillin also got $462,000 in loans from Northwestern Bank by providing a statement showing $1.25 million in collateral, which actually belonged to a client and not his firm.
Shillin ran his own firm from mid-2018 until it closed in late 2020 while he was under investigation. Prior to starting Shillin Wealth Management, he had stints in local offices of Edward Jones and Raymond James Financial Services.
Shillin was indicted in late October on the federal charges, but then allowed to be on release while his case was pending. That release was revoked on April 14 after Shillin was caught returning from a vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands that the court had not given him permission to take. Since then he’s been in a Madison jail while his case is pending.
He also has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is still pending in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission barred Shillin from being a financial adviser, following similar bans imposed by Wisconsin regulators and the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency.