MADISON -- A former hunting guide has admitted to falsely labeling wildlife and transporting it across state lines.
Jeff Althoff, 32, Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Madison to violating the Lacey Act.
During the plea hearing, Althoff admitted that on Sept. 18, 2018, he falsely registered with the state Department of Natural Resources that he had killed an adult antlered buck deer Sept. 17, 2018, in Buffalo County by archery on public land. Althoff actually killed the deer on private land at a game farm in Taylor County using a paid guide.
Althoff then transported the animal to Pierce County and staged pictures with the animal to make it appear as if he had killed the animal on public land in Buffalo County. Althoff posted pictures of the 172-inch antlered buck on his Facebook page falsely alleging he stalked the animal for hours, shot it at 32 yards and that it took him four hours of solo dragging to get it back to his truck.
Althoff also transported the falsely labeled buck from Wisconsin to Minnesota.
Althoff has agreed to pay a fine of $23,000 to the Lacey Act Reward Fund; obey a two-year ban on all hunting activities; and forfeit the items he used in the hunt, including all of the archery equipment and arrows, the range finder, the cape and antlers.
The charge carries maximum penalties of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker scheduled Althoff’s sentencing for March 20.
The charges against Althoff are the result of an investigation conducted by law enforcement agents with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the state DNR Bureau of Law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The prosecution of this case has been handled by assistant U.S. attorney Daniel J. Graber.