MADISON — The former vice president of a Ladysmith-based recycling company will spend five months in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to illegally store and transport hazardous materials.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Bonnie Dennee, 66, of Phillips, to the prison term followed by three years of supervised release for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
Dennee pleaded guilty to one charge in October, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Dennee's co-defendant and the former president of 5R Processors, James Moss, 61, was sentenced in November to 18 months in prison.
The company recycles electronics, appliances and other materials. Its Wisconsin facilities and warehouses are in Ladysmith, Glen Flora, Catawba and West Bend, and 5R has a building in Morristown, Tenn.
The federal case against former 5R employees charged them with attempting to conceal the storage and transport of crushed glass that contained lead from state regulators from 2011 to 2016. Employees changing labeling, hid containers, used storage buildings without lighting and provided inaccurate documentation, the news release stated.
During Tuesday's sentencing, Judge Conley chided Dennee for not reporting the criminal activities to state regulators after she left the company in 2016. He did praise her for ultimately cooperating with the government to help unravel the criminal conspiracy, but added that she "still needed to pay a price" before announcing the sentence.