EAU CLAIRE — The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Altoona Police Department and Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
People are encouraged to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications.
The Altoona Police Department is at 1904 Spooner Ave.
For the Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Road, use curbside pickup at Entrance B.
For more information about safe medication disposal in Eau Claire County, visit GetInvolvedASAP.org.