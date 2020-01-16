Due to expected inclement weather, Regis Catholic Schools will dismiss classes early today.
To make things consistent for families, all of the Regis schools will dismiss four hours earlier than normal, according to a news release from the system. That means the following times:
• Regis Middle School and Regis High School, 10:50 a.m. dismissal. Note: Missed final exams will be taken on Tuesday.
• St. James Elementary School, 11:30 a.m. dismissal.
• St. Mary’s Elementary School, 11:30 a.m. dismissal.
• Immaculate Conception Elementary School, 11:35 a.m. dismissal.
The system will serve lunch at the three elementary schools. All after-school and evening activities and events are canceled. The after-school care program housed in the Oak Room at Immaculate Conception Elementary School is also canceled.
The Regis and Genesis Child Development Centers will operate under normal hours.
The Scrip desk at the Regis Catholic Schools central office will close at 11:30 a.m.