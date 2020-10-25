EAU CLAIRE — The city has approved applications for the first two Eau Claire businesses to seek local loans funded by the federal coronavirus relief package.
A loan committee met Wednesday to review zero-interest loan applications from the Eau Claire Express baseball team and Earthbound Environmental Solutions, a curbside refuse hauler that offers composting services.
Aaron White, the city's economic development manager, said both businesses applied through an expedited application process, which is for loans of less than $10,000.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration has allocated $500,000 in CARES Act funding to Eau Claire so the city could create a loan pool to help local businesses affected by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following last week's local approval of the first two loans from the fund, White said the applications will go to the U.S. EDA for review. Then the federal agency would send funds to the city so it can finalize the loan and provide money to the businesses.
The loans can be used to help pay operating expenses or for building modifications or equipment to help businesses safely stay open during the pandemic.
Businesses located in the city can apply for zero-interest loans ranging from $5,000 to $100,000. Loan payments can be deferred for up to a year, but there is a requirement to have them fully repaid within seven years.