The Bismarck Larks pulled away late, scoring 10 runs in the eighth inning to best the Express, 15-2, in Eau Claire's season opener.
Adam Krajewski, an Eau Claire native who currently plays at St. Thomas, drove in both Eau Claire's runs with a single in the third inning. That hit cut the Larks' lead to 4-2, but the Express weren't able to get closer before Bismarck exploded offensively in the eighth, sending 14 to the plate. Wyatt Ulrich and Brody Tanksley each knocked in three runs for the Larks.
Tim Ewald took the loss, giving up two runs in one inning of work.
The Express play Game 2 of their season-opening series with Bismarck today at 7:05 p.m.