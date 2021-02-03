EAU CLAIRE — An annual snowshoe, fat-tire bicycle and cross-country ski race is postponing the start date of this year's virtual event due to extreme cold temperatures anticipated this weekend.
While Friday is forecast to reach a high of 12 degrees, the National Weather Service predicts Saturday and Sunday will top out at 3 and -2 degrees, respectively.
Organizers of the Powder Keg originally planned to have racers take to the trails of Lowes Creek County Park starting Friday, but are delaying the 10-day window for people to participate in the event.
The new schedule is for the races to be open between Feb. 12 and 21 for those interested in competing using their snowshoes, bikes or skis.
Like other races conducted virtually, the Powder Keg will allow participants to complete the course on their own schedule and submit proof of their race time to organizers before the event closes.
For more information on the Powder Keg, go to the Chippewa Off Road Bicycle Association website, corbatrails.org.