BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Fairchild man drowned Tuesday morning in a pond in the Jackson County town of Curran, authorities say.
The victim was identified as Tony M. Killian, 44.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
A 911 call was received at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday about a man who had fallen into the water and not resurfaced at a pond on Garfield Road.
Authorities arrived to discover that Killian had been performing maintenance on a large pump in a pond. The pump rolled and pinned Killian in 12 feet of water.
Authorities used heavy machinery to remove Killian from the pond.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Killian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
