FAIRCHILD — Police will address community concerns on the placement of two sex offenders in Fairchild with a Thursday evening community meeting.
The Fairchild Police Department will hold the meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairchild Fire Department, 200 Town Line Road. The meeting also will be presented online via Zoom at cvtc.zoom.us/j/85339901797.
Housing requirements and offender supervision are among the topics that police and state officials will speak about at the meeting.
Community members are also encouraged to submit their questions for panelists to address. Questions can be emailed in advance to police@fairchildpolice.us or be left as a voicemail at 715-334-6571.
The meeting is following a notice sent earlier this month that sex offenders Jeffrey Bonnin and Richard A. Strand will be living at E28050 Pond Road in the town of Fairchild.