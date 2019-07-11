Fairfax Park Pool will be closed Monday for maintenance, Eau Claire Parks and Recreation has announced.
To keep the inconvenience at a minimum, Fairfax Pool has partnered with Chippewa Falls and Menomonie pools to offer special fees for Fairfax patrons.
Fairfax patrons who visit the Chippewa Falls Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool can enter the facility for the discounted group rate of $2.50. Those who choose to swim at Wakanda Waterpark in Menomonie will get in for the discounted group rate of $3.50.
Tell the front desk staff at either facility you are from Fairfax Pool and you will get the special rate.
As always, Fairfax Pool members who have a super pass can use it to gain free entry at Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.
For questions call Eau Claire Parks and Recreation at 715-839-5032.