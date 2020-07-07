A street on Eau Claire's south side, just off busy thoroughfare Clairemont Avenue, will be under construction starting next week.
Roadwork on Fairfax Street, between East Clairemont Avenue and Henry Street, is scheduled to begin on July 15 and finish in late September, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
The project includes replacing buried utility pipes as well as rebuilding the roadway.
The street will be closed to through traffic, according to city engineers. A detour will use London Road, Skeels Avenue and Clairemont Avenue to get motorists around the construction area.