A person posing as an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy has been attempting to persuade area residents to make a payment to get out of trouble with the law.
The Sheriff's Office received three calls Friday afternoon from people who have been contacted by a man claiming to be "Officer Malone, Badge No. 777."
The imposter is telling people they have outstanding arrest warrants and should go to Walmart to pay their bond.
In a news release sent Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office stated that it has no one named "Malone" on its payroll and would never tell anyone to go to a retail shop to post bond on a warrant.