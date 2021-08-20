MADISON — A Fall Creek man received eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Roy Hopp, 41, was sentenced recently in federal court in Madison.

Following his release from prison, Hopp will spend three years on supervised release.

According to court records:

Hopp was arrested Nov. 12 for driving a stolen car in Eau Claire.

Police searched Hopp, finding a stolen .380 caliber pistol in his pocket.

Hopp pleaded guilty to a state burglary charge related to the gun theft.  

