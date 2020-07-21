Many nursing home residents have been forced to go without visits from family members since coronavirus restrictions took effect in March.
With nursing homes residents often at high risk of complications from COVID-19, the health restrictions are understandable, but that doesn't make it easy for residents or their loved ones.
The Leader-Telegram is seeking nursing home residents and family members to discuss how the separation is affecting them and what steps they take to maintain contact.
To share your thoughts or concerns for a story, please contact special projects reporter Eric Lindquist at eric.lindquist@ecpc.com or 715-833-9209 by 5 p.m. Thursday.