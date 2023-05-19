Nature group plants trees on Xcel property

Janelle Cunningham and her daughter, nine-year-old Emelia, planted trees Friday on land owned by Xcel Energy in the town of Wheaton. About 400 shrubs and 100 trees were planted on the property.

 By Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Emelia Cunningham, 9, of Eau Claire got on her hands and knees and made sure a tree she planted Friday was firmly in place. Cunningham is a member of the Mossy Rock Nature Group, who met in the town of Wheaton to plant trees and shrubs Friday on property owned by Xcel Energy.

"This is really fun. I think we need to have more trees for the birds," Cunningham said.