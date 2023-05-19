CHIPPEWA FALLS — Emelia Cunningham, 9, of Eau Claire got on her hands and knees and made sure a tree she planted Friday was firmly in place. Cunningham is a member of the Mossy Rock Nature Group, who met in the town of Wheaton to plant trees and shrubs Friday on property owned by Xcel Energy.
"This is really fun. I think we need to have more trees for the birds," Cunningham said.
Her mother, Janelle Cunningham, said they were planting a cedar tree. A sign will be erected next to the tree with Emelia's name on it.
"We love helping the pollinators," Janelle Cunningham said. "We're interested in helping grow the environment. We don't want to lose our birds and bees."
Matt McFarlane, a land rights agent for Xcel Energy, said the utility owns 350 acres along Highway F in the town of Wheaton, which includes their natural gas generation facility. It is roughly a half-mile from the Chippewa River.
"We did some logging last fall and thinned it," McFarlane said.
McFarlane said the utility worked with the Mossy Rock Nature Group to plant 50 cedar trees, 50 crab apple trees, and 400 silky willow shrubs on a 20-acre cornfield on their site. They obtained the trees from Paint Creek Nursery near Cadott.
"We took it out of agriculture production because it has erodable soils," McFarlane explained. "This will be a field of wildflowers. It provides some diversity out here."
McFarlane was thrilled to see the 50 volunteers, mostly parents with their children, working together to plant the trees.
"This is amazing," he said. "This is a start of a legacy, partnering with a non-profit who wants to help us manage these properties moving forward."
McFarlane said the next phanse will be planting some different crops on the site and doing research.
Ryan Harrison, spokesman for Mossy Rock Nature Group, said they are based out of Eleva and nearly all the members are parents who home-school their children. He said the group is focused on "developing a passion for nature, animals and life." Mossy Rock Nature Group Inc., is a participant-based non-profit organization that offers nature based education and activities in northwestern Wisconsin.
Harrison said the tree-planting event was a great learning experience for the children.
"The idea that it's their own is really powerful, and they can experience the things we talk about," Harrison said. "It's about attracting certain types of butterflies and animals."
The trees were purposely planted in a pattern; from an aerial view, it will spell out "Mossy Rock."
"Eventually these trees will all be 20 to 30 feet tall," McFarlane said.