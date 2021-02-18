EAU CLAIRE -- A local family has been displaced after a structure fire Thursday afternoon in the Putnam Heights neighborhood.
Eau Claire firefighters responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire at 1013 Bradley Ave., according to a news release from the Fire Department. Two fire engines, two ladder trucks, one medic unit and two chief officers responded to the call. On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage area.
Fire crews knocked down the fire in the garage as secondary crews checked for fire extension inside the residence. Moderate smoke and heat conditions were noted inside the residence and hot spots were quickly extinguished.
Damage to the home was estimated at $40,000 and the fire remains under investigation, the release says.
There were no reports of injuries, and several pets were rescued.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, the family includes four children. Red Cross teams are providing the family with assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs such as food as well as access to health and mental health resources.
The Red Cross has had an exceptionally busy start to 2021, the agency release says: Since, Jan. 1, the Red Cross has helped 917 people displaced from more than 125 fires across the state and into the Upper Peninsula, both higher than usual numbers during the busy winter months, and marked by numerous fatal fires and high-volume apartment and home fires.