Visitors and vendors took advantage of their last chances to connect on the final day of the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire. The 2024 event is slated to be held in Chippewa County.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The host site for the 2024 Farm Technology Days will likely be determined by the end of the month.
A site selection committee, comprised of seven area residents, toured three Chippewa County farms Wednesday that applied to host the event, said Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent.
“I think they can all provide a unique experience for Farm Technology Days,” Clark said.
Clark said the three potential host farms are scattered in different locations in the county, but he didn’t want to divulge further details of each site. Clark said an ideal location will have good road access and available parking, but also room for field demonstrations and exhibits, with a total size of perhaps 120 to 160 acres.
“Field demonstrations are important,” Clark said. “To me, that ‘tent city’ innovation square can be done really well. What they did in Eau Claire County (in 2021) was done really well, and I think we can match that.”
The committee toured each farm for about an hour. Clark said the site selection committee will now make a recommendation and forward it to the full executive committee for a vote, and he believes they will meet by the end of May.
Chippewa County was awarded the 2024 event in December. Clark said that ideally, a farm site would have already been picked.
“We probably should have had the site selected last fall,” Clark said.
Clark said they only received three applications, but all three sites were viable, quality farms. He added that the county had three applications the last time Farm Technology Days was held here 20 years ago.
The dates of the 2024 event still haven’t been finalized. Clark said depending on which farm is selected, the event could wind up being in June or in August 2024.
The July 2021 Farm Technology Days event at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire attracted more than 52,000 people.
Chippewa County last hosted Farm Progress Days, as it was called then, in 2004 near Bloomer.
The Chippewa County Board previously approved a resolution to provide $20,000 of startup funding, which will be reimbursed to the county after the event.
“In addition, the sheriff’s department, highway department, and other county departments may be required to incur expenses as part of hosting the event,” the resolution states.
The 2022 Farm Technology Days will be July 12-14 at Roehl Acres Farm near Loyal in Clark County, while Sauk County will host the 2023 event. To learn more, visit wifarmtechdays.org.