EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market will end its regular season this weekend and move to a new location for its winter events.
The final outdoor market of the season will be 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in its usual location, the pavilion in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, according to the market's Facebook page.
The market will then switch to its indoor winter schedule, which is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month through April.
In most winters the market takes place in L.E. Phillips Senior Center, but that building is currently unavailable due to a construction project.
For this winter the market will be in the main floor ballroom at The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St.
In wintertime, the market sells locally grown vegetables, meat and eggs, as well as products made in the Chippewa Valley including baked goods, honey, hummus, chips, maple syrup, popcorn and beverages.