A group of tubers prepared to ride their inflatables down the Chippewa River from a starting point near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chippewa Falls during the 2019 Frenchtown Annual Tube Float and Regatta. The event, unofficially going for the past 46 years, returns Sunday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — In recent years, the annual FATFAR float down the Chippewa River has bounced around to different weekends in June. This year, the event returns to Father's Day.
William "Loopy" Kleich, owner of Loopy's Saloon & Grill Event Dome in the town of Wheaton, said he prefers the fourth weekend of June, which was the traditional weekend for the float. However, because Country Fest is set for June 23-25, the decision was made to avoid that weekend, and set it for this Sunday.
"With Country Fest moving, we thought it was best to put it back on Father's Day," Kleich said. "Hopefully we'll have a good turnout, and everyone is safe."
FATFAR, or the Frenchtown Annual Tube Float And Regatta, dates back to the mid 1970s. While no one is 100% sure of the exact first event, this year is considered the 46th annual float. It has been dubbed as “the world’s largest one-day tubing event.” There is no official start time, although floaters generally hit the water at noon. It generally takes tubers about 2½ hours to get to Loopy’s tavern.
People are now encouraged to park at the south end of downtown and launch their tubes, floats and kayaks from the new Chippewa Riverfront park. In past years, people generally have launched from the city’s shops, near the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Main Street.
The forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 90 degrees. Kleich is hopeful that translates to a good turnout.
"There has been some chatter on social media," Kleich said.
No bar or organization owns FATFAR. Loopy's is working with River Jams and the Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club in making it a safe event.
"We'll be running shuttles between all three places," Kleich said.
The tavern also rents tubes and coolers, and will provide safe drives to those who live by and need a drive home, Kleich said.
The water is still a little on the cool side, but the hot day should help, he added.
"When it's this hot, you get used to it very quickly," Kleich said.
Kleich urged the public to not bring any glass containers.
"It's everyone's river. Keep it clean," he said.
While authorities have never canceled FATFAR, it was heavily discussed in 2002 because of high water levels, as well as construction of the Highway 29 bridge that crosses over the Chippewa River. Cautions also were issued in 2014 because of thunderstorms and high winds.