MADISON — Residents and businesses in St. Croix County and surrounding counties affected by severe storms June 28 through July 1 are eligible to apply for federal disaster aid.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that residents and businesses in affected areas can now apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loans also are available in the contiguous counties of Barron, Dunn, Pierce and Polk in Wisconsin and Washington county in Minnesota. The loans provide up to $2 million to help repair or replace physical losses caused by the storms, which caused flash flooding, washed out roads and resulted in home evacuations.
“Wisconsinites know how to band together and rebuild together when disaster hits,” Evers said in a news release. “These low-interest loans will extend a crucial lifeline to the hardworking folks who live and work in these communities so that they may successfully recover after the devastating floods earlier this summer.”
A survey conducted by the SBA in St. Croix County found more than 25 homes and business had sustained significant damage.
“After seeing the devastation firsthand, I can tell you that these communities and their residents are resilient,” Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Dr. Darrell Williams said in the release. “These funds will give them the help they need to get back on their feet during these difficult times.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic stay-in-place directive and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the SBA survey was performed virtually, using data provided by the county such as spreadsheets, damage photos and third-party resources.
Applications are available through the SBA’s secure Electronic Loan Application website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Additional information is available by contacting the agency at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.