EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Victim Witness Coordinator, Jessica Bryan, has filed a federal lawsuit against former District Attorney Gary King, alleging sexual harassment in the workplace over a period of years.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The seven-page lawsuit was filed by attorney Paul Kinne of Madison-based law firm Gringas Thomsen & Wachs LLP.
King, who had been re-elected in November 2020, resigned in August 2021; Gov. Tony Evers replaced him with Peter Rindal, who was previously the Eau Claire County assistant district attorney.
The lawsuit notes that in her job, Bryan worked closely with the district attorney's office, led by King.
"By August 2019, King was making sexually harassing comments to Bryan at least monthly," the lawsuit reads. "This continued through November 2020."
The lawsuit states that King told Bryan's husband that "he was lucky to have her." In the summer of 2019, "King remarked that Bryan's summer attire was 'too distracting' for him, ordering her not to wear a particular outfit again," the lawsuit reads. "He also leered at her."
In March 2020, King drove past hotels with her, on their way to a morning meeting, and he asked her to get a room with him. When she declined, he responded, "I'm telling you that you have to." He later said he was joking, but continued to suggest they get a room throughout that meeting.
King continued to say things like Bryan needed to "stay out of his dreams," implying that his dreams about her were sexual in nature.
In June 2020, King told Bryan he was disappointed she hadn't attended a wedding "so they could have gone in the corner to 'make out' and give everyone something to talk about," the lawsuit reads.
King also hugged Bryan twice and would pull on her ponytail and play with her hair, the lawsuit contends. He also suggested they participate in a sexual three-way with another person.
King also had approached Bryan and rubbed her foot. One time, he hugged her from behind and attempted to kiss her; Bryan turned her head and he wound up kissing her on the cheek.
The lawsuit says Bryan made clear to King that his comments were unwarranted and unwanted.
"Throughout the period covered by the harassment described above, Bryan repeatedly told King to stop his offensive and harassing conduct," the lawsuit reads. "King refused to stop."
Bryan informed the county's corporation counsel in February 2021 of King's behavior in a formal complaint. However, as district attorney, King was a state employee, not a county employee, limiting the county's ability to discipline him. The county eventually created a policy that limited King's access in the courthouse and interractions with other employees, prior to King's decision to resign.
The attorney who represented King last summer, Hal Harlowe, didn't return calls for comment Thursday.
Bryan is seeking a trial by jury, seeking unspecified compensatory damages, punitive damages, plus covering attorney fees and costs.
Along with being accused of improper sexual advances, King was accused of being intoxicated at work. King’s courtroom behavior has also been under scrutiny.
Sheriff Ron Cramer submitted a report in February 2021 after he saw King behaving oddly, and a June 2021 hearing was postponed after a judge ordered King to have a breath test, for which King tested positive for alcohol.