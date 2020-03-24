Fees for Wisconsin's state parks and trails are waived starting Tuesday so people have more free options to enjoy the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it would be waiving entrance fees, but encourage people who do avail themselves of the free admission to keep at least six feet of distance between each other and to not congregate in groups of 10 or more.
"Staying home as much as possible is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," stated the DNR news release. "However, should you need a place with space, getting outdoors has both physical and mental benefits."
Parks and trails remain open on state properties, but other amenities have been shut down.
Park offices, visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, shelters, showers, concessions and indoor group buildings on DNR properties are now all closed to the public.
Campsites in state parks will be closed through April 30 and reservations will not be accepted until further notice. DNR staff will be contacting people who had paid to reserve sites to issue refunds to them.
Outdoor recreational opportunities for hiking, fishing, hunting and boating will remain open, according to the DNR.