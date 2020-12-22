ALTOONA — Two new full-time firefighter/EMS positions in Altoona will be paid for by a federal grant.
The city announced this week that it is receiving a $587,560 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for the two new positions for the next three years.
The grant is through FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program, which helps communities that are dealing with rising call volumes as they grow.
Altoona plans to hire the new firefighters by the start of 2021, the city stated in a news release.