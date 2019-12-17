The final public workshop intended to solicit ideas on how to replace an Eau Claire park fountain will be Thursday night.
A draft design of the Wilson Park water feature will be presented during the workshop, which will begin at 5 p.m. in the North Conference Room of City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Feedback on the design will be used to make adjustments before a final version is created.
This is the third meeting that will ask for public input on a new water feature for the park to replace a fountain that stopped working over a year ago.
The city also has conducted two online public surveys that were used to help create the design that will be unveiled Thursday night.