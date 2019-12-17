100419_con_fountain

Prior to breaking last fall, this fountain had been operating in Eau Claire’s Wilson Park since 1969. The city is seeking ideas on a water feature to replace the old fountain, which cannot be repaired.

 Contributed photo

The final public workshop intended to solicit ideas on how to replace an Eau Claire park fountain will be Thursday night.

A draft design of the Wilson Park water feature will be presented during the workshop, which will begin at 5 p.m. in the North Conference Room of City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.

Feedback on the design will be used to make adjustments before a final version is created.

This is the third meeting that will ask for public input on a new water feature for the park to replace a fountain that stopped working over a year ago.

The city also has conducted two online public surveys that were used to help create the design that will be unveiled Thursday night.