Two Minnesota educators and a Wisconsin school leader are finalists for the Eau Claire school district superintendent job replacing retiring Mary Ann Hardebeck.
The school district announced the following finalists Thursday morning:
• Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine Unified School District.
• Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for Osseo (Minn.) Area Schools.
• Michael Johnson, assistant superintendent in the South Washington County School District, a St. Paul suburb.
The traditional onsite interview process will be conducted virtually rather than in-person, with details released soon, according to the school district.
The school board expects to make a decision on the position by late April, allowing the new superintendent to start on or before July 1. Hardebeck's contract ends June 30.
More information about the finalists and search process can be found at http://ecasd.us/District/Home.