EAU CLAIRE — An early morning fire did major damage to a duplex and killed a cat on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
There were no injuries to people reported from the fire and the man who lived in the damaged unit is staying with friends or family, according to an Eau Claire Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2:33 a.m. at 5707 Christopher Drive on the northwest side of Eau Claire. Crews searched both sides of the single-story duplex while attacking the fire.
The fire, which was limited to one side of the duplex, was quickly brought under control. A pet cat was found dead in the unit that was on fire.
Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $100,000 by the Fire Department.
The fire originated in a living room. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
