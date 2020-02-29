A large detached garage behind a row of rental homes on Eau Claire's southwest side burned Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at about 4 p.m. to see the six-stall garage already engulfed in flames on the 2800 block of Richard Drive.
Crews quickly brought the fire under control and protected nearby buildings, according to an Eau Claire Fire Department news release.
A towing service helped remove several vehicles, motorcycles and debris from the structure.
No injuries were reported from the fire. A damage estimate was not available Saturday night. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.