EAU CLAIRE -- A fire on Wednesday afternoon caused about $75,000 to a north side home.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Firefighters responded at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the blaze at 2944 Mars Ave.
First arriving units found smoke showing from the roof of the structure and quickly determined all occupants and pets were out of the house.
Fire crews made entry to the house and found heavy smoke through the first floor, with fire in the kitchen area.
The fire was contained to the kitchen area, but smoke and water damage was found throughout the house.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.