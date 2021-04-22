EAU CLAIRE — Residents had to be evacuated for a time, but only minor damage was reported at a dormitory fire early Thursday morning at UW-Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 12:11 a.m. at Oakridge Hall, 810 University Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and heat conditions in the basement trash area.
The fire, which was contained to the trash chute, was extinguished.
Firefighters ventilated each floor to remove smoke and fire gasses.
There were no injuries and students and staff were allowed to return.
The fire damage was estimated at $1,000.
The fire remains under investigation.