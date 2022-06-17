EAU CLAIRE — A fire caused minor damage late Thursday night at an Eau Claire group home.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 10 p.m. at 104 Illinois St.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke conditions on the second floor. Evacuation had taken place and group home staff reported a fire in the bathroom.
Fire was contained to the second-floor bathroom and it was under control in 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported and residents were able to make arrangements to stay off site for the night.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
