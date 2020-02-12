Fire caused minor damage early Wednesday morning at an apartment building near downtown Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Firefighters were called after smoke was seen coming from an apartment building at 2:47 a.m. at 920 Oxford Ave.
Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen area in a second floor apartment.
Crews worked to ventilate the upper floors of the building.
Tenants were able to get back into the building a short time later.
The fire alarm system was restored before firefighters cleared the scene.
The value of the damage is unknown and the fire remains under investigation.