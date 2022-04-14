EAU CLAIRE — A Thursday morning fire caused about $12,000 damage to a Banbury Place business, firefighters say.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:

The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. at Big Donkey Pizza in Building 13 of Banbury Place, 800 Wisconsin St.

Smoke was detected on the second floor. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already been put out by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters checked for any fire extension, ventilated the building and assisted with salvage efforts.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

