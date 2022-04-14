EAU CLAIRE — A Thursday morning fire caused about $12,000 damage to a Banbury Place business, firefighters say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. at Big Donkey Pizza in Building 13 of Banbury Place, 800 Wisconsin St.
Smoke was detected on the second floor. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already been put out by the sprinkler system.
Firefighters checked for any fire extension, ventilated the building and assisted with salvage efforts.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.